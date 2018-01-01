Will Stella work in my country?

Stella will function in any socket that can accept a NEMA 1-15 plug (two parallel blades). It is safety certified for use in the US and Canada. Stella is compatible with both 50Hz and 60Hz AC electrical systems.

How does Stella attach to the Apple charger?

Stella slides into the mechanical attachment on the corner of your Apple charger. It upgrades your Apple charger by offering a slide-out clip to help you wind the cord around the charger.

How far away from an outlet will Stella illuminate?

Stella is designed to illuminate when the prongs are near an outlet. However, electrical outlets vary considerably, and the detection distance can be as much as several inches away. Metal outlet covers and unusual outlet configurations can sometimes block the electrical field Stella uses to sense the outlet. However, you can always hold the right edge of stella against the outlet holes, and it will illuminate. Stella may also briefly illuminate when the cord is extended and a strong electric field (similar to an electrical outlet) is encountered, or when touching the plug body near the prongs. These types of transient interactions have no negative effect on Stella.

Will this work with the outlets in my home?

Stella’s mechanism is exquisitely sensitive, so it almost certainly will. However, if you do encounter an outlet with an abnormally low signal, you can always hold the right edge of Stella against it, and it will illuminate.

Any recommendations for winding cords?

“The Classic” “The Double” “The Tail” “The Share” “The Reverse” The Apple version of Stella is tuned to wind around the largest adapter size (84-87w) exactly 8 times. A looser first wind can help prevent stress on the cord at the adapter end. When winding, we recommend winding in a direction away from the clip side, and crossing over on the final wind to reach the clip as shown in “The Classic.”

Is Stella patented?

Stella contains technologies that are patent pending in the United States and elsewhere. The Stella Technology page provides more information on how the technologies may be licensed.

Does the light turn off after the plug is inserted?

Yes, the illumination will extinguish of within 5 seconds of inserting the plug.

How long will Stella light up my life?

The illumination is rated for well over a decade of heavy use. Hopefully we’re all rocking wireless charging systems long before then.

I’d like to use Stella’s technologies in a product I’m making. Is there someone I can talk to?

Our mission is to make electrical plugs safer and more magical. We are partnering with select companies to address markets where Stella’s technologies add value. If your company might be a good fit, let us know on the Stella Tech page.

Which Apple power adapters will Stella work with?

Stella will connect and function with any MacBook or iPad power adapter rated for 10 watts or higher. The cord winding function is tuned for a perfect 8 winds around the common 85w and 87w adapter sizes. Cord winding will still function on 60w adapters.

Will Stella work with my laptop?

Most PC laptops have either a 2-prong (figure 8 shaped), or a 3-prong (mickey mouse shaped) cord connector. Stella will work with all 2-prong varieties of PC adapters, as well as all Apple adapters. If you have a 3-prong PC laptop connector, sign up here to be alerted when a compatible Stella cord is released.

Can the PC version do progressive unwinding?

The PC version includes a cord strap that can approximate progressive unwinding.