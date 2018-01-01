Stella for Apple 2-prong - Blue
Ships in July $34.95
Stella for Apple 2-prong - Aqua
Ships in July $34.95
Stella for PC 2-prong - Grey
Ships in July $34.95
Stella for Apple Aqua bundled with Blockhead
Ships in July $49.95
Stella for Apple Blue bundled with Blockhead
Ships in July $49.95
Meet Stella
The laptop plug that glows near outlets
Stella premium laptop cord
Auto-illuminating plug, stylish cloth cord,
and built-in cable management
Ships in July
Stella bundled with a Blockhead
Adapt your adapter to work everywhere.
A new kind of plug
Stella senses when an outlet is nearby and illuminates. It’s fun during the day, and amazing at night.
A super ⭐️ charging cord
- Highly flexible woven cord stays where you put it and is easy to wind/unwind.
- Large, comfortable, and easy-to-grip plug body with a 45 degree cord exit fits behind furniture easily.
- Two-prong design is safe and versatile no matter what type of outlet is at hand.
- Illuminated plug makes light work of a dark room.
- Great cord management through a slide-out clip (Apple versions) or included strap (PC versions).
- With its distinctive appearance, no one will be taking your charger by accident - if anything, it’ll be on purpose.
Stella anatomy
Ingrained with new patent-pending technology and refined with simple conveniences, Stella is light years ahead of other cords.
Show the other end
woven cord
shell structure
LED
plug style
plug style
cord clip
adapter edition
Strap
Any way you like to roll
Stella for Apple uses a slide-out clip that disappears into the adapter when it is not needed. The sliding clip is bidirectional so you never need to plan which way to wind.
Star light star bright
Many of us have used a finger to feel for the outlet holes. It works, but it’s maybe not the safest plan.
We made Stella because there’s a better way. And maybe, just maybe, one day all plugs will illuminate.
Progressive unwinding
Unwind as much as you need. The rest stays tidy. All charging cords should probably do this. Hey, at least yours will.
In the spirit of Blockhead
Like its sibling Blockhead, Stella is engineered to be slimmer than a normal plug. Its cord exits downward at a 45° angle for optimal utility and reduced cord stress.
A star is born
All Stella models use a custom braided nylon shell with a geometric pattern that promotes flexibility along its length. This means it winds up effortlessly while remaining strong.
Show PC version
What should Stella do next?
Stella is a peek into the future of what electrical plugs can be. We partner with companies to bring Stella’s patent pending tech to new products.
Learn more about Stella’s tech
Have a place you’d like to see Stella’s tech? Let us know what Stella can light up next.
Go catch some rays
Stella illuminates as it approaches an outlet.
Illumination distance varies by outlet type, and is typically within a few inches.
Stella will always illuminate when held sideways as shown against a receptacle. This is helpful if you find an outlet with an abnormally low signal.
Will Stella work in my country?
How does Stella attach to the Apple charger?
How far away from an outlet will Stella illuminate?
Will this work with the outlets in my home?
Any recommendations for winding cords?
Is Stella patented?
Does the light turn off after the plug is inserted?
How long will Stella light up my life?
I’d like to use Stella’s technologies in a product I’m making. Is there someone I can talk to?
Which Apple power adapters will Stella work with?
Will Stella work with my laptop?
Can the PC version do progressive unwinding?
