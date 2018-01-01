toggle color
Mountie Plus

Mount larger tablets to your laptop

Blockhead

Turn your Apple charger sideways so it fits in more places

Mountie

Mount any device to your laptop

Inklet

Trackpad tablet for MacBooks

Meet Stella

The laptop plug that glows near outlets

Stella hero
A new kind of plug

Stella senses when an outlet is nearby and illuminates. It’s fun during the day, and amazing at night.

stella video still
Stella senses when an outlet is nearby and illuminates. It’s fun during the day, and amazing at night.

A super ⭐️ charging cord

  • Highly flexible woven cord stays where you put it and is easy to wind/unwind.
  • Large, comfortable, and easy-to-grip plug body with a 45 degree cord exit fits behind furniture easily.
  • Two-prong design is safe and versatile no matter what type of outlet is at hand.
  • Illuminated plug makes light work of a dark room.
  • Great cord management through a slide-out clip (Apple versions) or included strap (PC versions).
  • With its distinctive appearance, no one will be taking your charger by accident - if anything, it’ll be on purpose.
Three colors of Stella
  • Highly flexible woven cord stays where you put it and is easy to wind/unwind.
  • Large, comfortable, and easy-to-grip plug body with a 45 degree cord exit fits behind furniture easily.
  • Two-prong design is safe and versatile no matter what type of outlet is at hand.
  • Illuminated plug makes light work of a dark room.
  • Great cord management through a slide-out clip (Apple versions) or included strap (PC versions).
  • With its distinctive appearance, no one will be taking your charger by accident - if anything, it’ll be on purpose.

Stella anatomy

Ingrained with new patent-pending technology and refined with simple conveniences, Stella is light years ahead of other cords.
 Show the other end

Stella Anatomy Stella Anatomy
Highly flexible
woven cord
Durable polycarbonate
shell structure
Auto-illuminating
LED
IEC 60329-C5
plug style
IEC 60329-C7
plug style
Sliding
cord clip
Apple power
adapter edition
Cord
Strap

Stella anatomy


Ingrained with new patent-pending technology and refined with simple conveniences, Stella is light years ahead of other cords.
 Show the other end

Any way you like to roll

Stella for Apple uses a slide-out clip that disappears into the adapter when it is not needed. The sliding clip is bidirectional so you never need to plan which way to wind.

Stella for Apple uses a slide-out clip that disappears into the adapter when it is not needed. The sliding clip is bidirectional so you never need to plan which way to wind.

Star light star bright

Many of us have used a finger to feel for the outlet holes. It works, but it’s maybe not the safest plan.

We made Stella because there’s a better way. And maybe, just maybe, one day all plugs will illuminate.

Fits great everywhere
Many of us have used a finger to feel for the outlet holes. It works, but it’s maybe not the safest plan.

We made Stella because there’s a better way. And maybe, just maybe, one day all plugs will illuminate.

Progressive unwinding

Unwind as much as you need. The rest stays tidy. All charging cords should probably do this. Hey, at least yours will.

Progressive Unwinding
Unwind as much as you need. The rest stays tidy. All charging cords should probably do Progressive Unwinding.

Hey, at least yours will.

In the spirit of Blockhead

Like its sibling Blockhead, Stella is engineered to be slimmer than a normal plug. Its cord exits downward at a 45° angle for optimal utility and reduced cord stress.

Stella’s plug
1.8”
Supplied power cord
2.6”
Standard 60w power adapter plug
3.8”
Compare Stella

A star is born

All Stella models use a custom braided nylon shell with a geometric pattern that promotes flexibility along its length. This means it winds up effortlessly while remaining strong.
Show PC version

Stella’s clever clip
All Stella models use a custom braided nylon shell with a geometric pattern that promotes flexibility along its length. This means it winds up effortlessly while remaining strong.
Show PC version

What should Stella do next?

Stella is a peek into the future of what electrical plugs can be. We partner with companies to bring Stella’s patent pending tech to new products.

Learn more about Stella’s tech

Have a place you’d like to see Stella’s tech?  Let us know what Stella can light up next.

What should Stella do next? Stella is a peek into the future of what electrical plugs can be. We partner with companies to bring Stella’s patent pending tech to new products. Learn More ???
Stella is a peek into the future of what electrical plugs can be. We partner with companies to bring Stella’s patent pending tech to new products.

Learn more about Stella’s tech

Have a place you’d like to see Stella’s tech?  Let us know what Stella can light up next.

Go catch some rays

Stella illuminates as it approaches an outlet. Illumination distance varies by outlet type, and is typically within a few inches.

Stella will always illuminate when held sideways as shown against a receptacle. This is helpful if you find an outlet with an abnormally low signal.

Stella works everywhere
Stella illuminates as it approaches an outlet. Illumination distance varies by outlet type, and is generally within a few inches.

Stella will always illuminate when held sideways as shown against the receptacle.
Compatible with:
All MacBook chargers
10W, 12W, 29W, & 30W iOS chargers
PC laptop chargers with 2 prongs
PC laptop chargers with 3 prongs (coming soon)
FAQs?  Click here.
Show/Hide all answers | Close FAQs

Will Stella work in my country?

Stella will function in any socket that can accept a NEMA 1-15 plug (two parallel blades). It is safety certified for use in the US and Canada. Stella is compatible with both 50Hz and 60Hz AC electrical systems.

How does Stella attach to the Apple charger?

Stella slides into the mechanical attachment on the corner of your Apple charger. It upgrades your Apple charger by offering a slide-out clip to help you wind the cord around the charger.

How far away from an outlet will Stella illuminate?

Stella is designed to illuminate when the prongs are near an outlet. However, electrical outlets vary considerably, and the detection distance can be as much as several inches away. Metal outlet covers and unusual outlet configurations can sometimes block the electrical field Stella uses to sense the outlet. However, you can always hold the right edge of stella against the outlet holes, and it will illuminate. Stella may also briefly illuminate when the cord is extended and a strong electric field (similar to an electrical outlet) is encountered, or when touching the plug body near the prongs. These types of transient interactions have no negative effect on Stella.

Will this work with the outlets in my home?

Stella’s mechanism is exquisitely sensitive, so it almost certainly will. However, if you do encounter an outlet with an abnormally low signal, you can always hold the right edge of Stella against it, and it will illuminate.

Any recommendations for winding cords?

The Apple version of Stella is tuned to wind around the largest adapter size (84-87w) exactly 8 times. A looser first wind can help prevent stress on the cord at the adapter end. When winding, we recommend winding in a direction away from the clip side, and crossing over on the final wind to reach the clip as shown in “The Classic.”
The Classic
“The Classic”
The Double
“The Double”
The Tail
“The Tail”
The Reverse
“The Reverse”

Is Stella patented?

Stella contains technologies that are patent pending in the United States and elsewhere. The Stella Technology page provides more information on how the technologies may be licensed.

Does the light turn off after the plug is inserted?

Yes, the illumination will extinguish of within 5 seconds of inserting the plug.

How long will Stella light up my life?

The illumination is rated for well over a decade of heavy use. Hopefully we’re all rocking wireless charging systems long before then.

I’d like to use Stella’s technologies in a product I’m making. Is there someone I can talk to?

Our mission is to make electrical plugs safer and more magical. We are partnering with select companies to address markets where Stella’s technologies add value. If your company might be a good fit, let us know on the Stella Tech page.

Which Apple power adapters will Stella work with?

Stella will connect and function with any MacBook or iPad power adapter rated for 10 watts or higher. The cord winding function is tuned for a perfect 8 winds around the common 85w and 87w adapter sizes. Cord winding will still function on 60w adapters.

Will Stella work with my laptop?

Most PC laptops have either a 2-prong (figure 8 shaped), or a 3-prong (mickey mouse shaped) cord connector. Stella will work with all 2-prong varieties of PC adapters, as well as all Apple adapters. If you have a 3-prong PC laptop connector, sign up here to be alerted when a compatible Stella cord is released.

Can the PC version do progressive unwinding?

The PC version includes a cord strap that can approximate progressive unwinding.
If you don’t see an answer to your question here, let us know! We’ll do our best to shed some light on it.
